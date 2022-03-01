Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

HEADLINES

* Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine’s second largest metropolis Kharkiv on Monday, killing a minimum of 11 folks, town’s mayor mentioned, as Moscow’s invading forces met stiff resistance on a fifth day of battle.

* Talks on a ceasefire ended with no breakthrough. A member of the Ukrainian delegation mentioned the discussions had been tough and the Russian facet was biased.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin advised France’s Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was solely attainable if Kyiv was impartial, “de-nazified” and “demilitarised” and Russian management over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin mentioned.

* The United States expects Russian forces to attempt to encircle Kyiv within the coming days and imagine they may turn into extra aggressive out of frustration with their sluggish advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior US defence official mentioned.

* The US has nonetheless not seen any “muscle movements” after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend announcement that he was placing his nuclear forces on excessive alert, a senior US defence official mentioned. Earlier within the day, Russia’s defence ministry mentioned its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on enhanced fight responsibility.

* Ukraine’s Western allies elevated weapons transfers in help, and Britain known as for such support to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2500 assault rifles and 1500 anti-tank weapons.

* Russia’s international ministry mentioned these supplying deadly weapons to Ukraine will bear duty ought to they be used throughout Russia’s army marketing campaign there. It mentioned the steps taken by the EU in opposition to Russia would meet a harsh response.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a letter formally requesting speedy membership of the European Union for Ukraine – a request unlikely to shorten the admission course of, however an emphatic assertion of dedication to Western values.

* The UN mentioned greater than 500,000 folks have fled Ukraine to neighbouring nations because the begin of Russia’s invasion.

* The web sites of a number of Russian media retailers had been hacked on Monday, Reuters checks confirmed, with their common websites changed by an anti-war message and calls to cease President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

* The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Russia’s central financial institution and different sources of wealth.

* Europe’s monetary market on Monday started severing Russia’s ties to its vital plumbing for buying and selling, clearing and settling securities as sanctions on Moscow began to chew.

* The Russian rouble fell to file lows on Monday whereas world shares slid and oil costs jumped, because the West ramped up sanctions. Steps included blocking banks from the SWIFT international funds system.

* Russia’s central financial institution greater than doubled its key coverage fee on Monday and launched some capital controls because the nation confronted deepening financial isolation. Its governor mentioned sanctions had stopped it promoting international foreign money to prop up the rouble.

* Airlines on Monday braced for a doubtlessly prolonged dispute after the European Union banned Russian airways from its airspace and Moscow responded in sort, barring carriers from 36 nations together with all 27 members of the EU.

* Britain ordered its ports to dam any vessels which are Russian-flagged or believed to be registered, owned or managed by any particular person related with Russia.

* Energy large BP, international financial institution HSBC and the world’s greatest plane leasing agency AerCap joined a rising listing of corporations seeking to exit Russia.

* Sporting our bodies acted to bar Russian athletes from competing in worldwide occasions, with FIFA and UEFA suspending Russia’s nationwide groups and golf equipment from worldwide soccer. The transfer makes it probably Russia will likely be excluded from this 12 months’s FIFA World Cup and the ladies’s Euro 2022 event.

QUOTES

* “I took a train from Kyiv to Lviv to a point where the taxi put us. I walked the last 50 kilometres,” a Ukrainian girl mentioned on arrival at a border crossing with Poland in snowy freezing climate.