Ukraine and West see false flags flying as pro-Russian separatists urge civilian evacuation

False-flag operations that Ukraine and Western intelligence companies had warned about for weeks appeared to start Friday as a automotive exploded in Donetsk, the biggest metropolis within the breakaway areas of Donbass, and as separatist leaders referred to as for a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia.

The name for an emergency evacuation was issued by Denis Pushilin, the chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic, one in all two Russian-backed separatist governments, in a speech during which he claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was planning a navy assault — an allegation that drew swift, forceful denials from the Ukrainian authorities.

Western powers, together with the United States, have warned for weeks that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use some sort of fabricated provocation within the separatist areas as justification for a navy strike or perhaps a widescale invasion of Ukraine.

For that purpose, Washington and the capitals of different NATO allies have strongly pressed Zelenskiy to restrict his navy’s response to ceasefire violations and to keep away from being provoked right into a battle with probably catastrophic penalties for his nation. Georgia is broadly considered as having fallen into such a Russian entice in 2008, resulting in a short, disastrous battle.

The effort to create an look of hazard for pro-Russian civilians appeared ham-handed at finest. There have been no stories of accidents from the automotive bombing, which occurred close to an administrative authorities constructing.

And the Russian information website Znak website reported that the regional authorities of Rostov, the place probably greater than 3 million evacuees could be despatched, had solely discovered of the scenario on the information.

But it was unclear any of that may matter. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, initially responded to information of an evacuation by telling Russian information shops: “I don’t know what’s going on with Pushilin.” But later, Peskov stated that Putin had ordered Russia’s emergency companies minister to journey to Rostov to assist handle the scenario, and had additionally ordered emergency funds of 10,000 rubles, or about €115, to every refugee.

There have been additionally unconfirmed stories that Pushilin’s video, and an analogous video message from the top of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, had truly been recorded two days earlier.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will soon give an order to the military to go on the offensive, to implement a plan to invade the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics,” Pushilin stated in his video.

“Therefore, from today, February 18, a mass centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation has been organized,” he stated. “First of all, women, children and the elderly are subject to evacuation. We kindly ask you to listen and make the right decision. Temporary departure will save the life and health of you and your loved ones.”

In reality, many residents of the occupied areas fled way back due to the battle that has been raging in Donbass for almost eight years. The United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees estimates that greater than 700,000 folks have been internally displaced due to the long-running battle.

In any occasion, a number of authorities ministries in Kyiv shortly issued forceful denials of any assault.

“Ukrainian citizens live on both sides of the line,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated. “Their peace, security and prosperity are an absolute priority for the Ukrainian state.

Allegations that the Ukrainian authorities allegedly intend to launch an offensive in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are untrue.”

The ministry added: “Ukraine also does not carry out or plan any sabotage in Donbass. We categorically reject Russia’s attempts to aggravate the already tense security situation. We remain steadfastly committed to the political-diplomatic settlement, and together with our partners we are making every effort to reduce tensions and keep the situation in line with the diplomatic dialogue.”

Western governments have been compiling detailed lists of examples of Russian disinformation that would probably be utilized by Putin to justify an invasion or different assault of Ukraine. The Russian president has warned that he may very well be pressured to take “military-technical” measures if the West doesn’t reply adequately to a raft of safety ensures that he demanded in December.

The U.S. and NATO rejected most of these calls for, together with a assure that Ukraine by no means be part of the alliance and the removing of all allied forces from Eastern Europe as “non-starters.” But they’ve stated they’re keen to barter with Moscow on an array of different points, together with nuclear arms management.

Ukrainian troopers on the entrance strains in Donbass have expressed frustration on the orders from Kyiv to keep away from retaliating in opposition to ceasefire violations by the separatist aspect. And Western officers have repeatedly praised Ukraine for displaying restraint within the face of the menacing risk of greater than 100,000 Russian troops and heavy weapons massed on its borders.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry additionally flatly denied any plan to assault the occupied areas, and accused the separatists of being answerable for a spike in ceasefire violations in latest days, together with shelling that broken two colleges.

“While shelling Ukrainian educational facilities and residential buildings, the Russian mercenaries at the same time are spreading information about alleged offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the temporarily occupied territories,” the protection ministry stated. “This is disinformation.”

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv and former world boxing champion, who was attending the Munich Security Conference, had a unique phrase for it. “Bullshit,” he advised POLITICO.

Erin Banco contributed reporting.