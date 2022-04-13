Ukraine announces capture of top Putin pal Viktor Medvedchuk

Ukrainian forces say they’ve captured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s shut ally Viktor Medvedchuk, who was going through treason fees and escaped home arrest in Ukraine within the early days of the battle.

Medvedchuk, who led the pro-Kremlin “Opposition Platform — For Life” occasion in Ukraine, which aimed to steer the nation away from the West, was arrested in 2021 on fees of treason and financing terrorism. He escaped home arrest after Putin declared battle on Ukraine on February 24, and has been in hiding since. Putin is known to be an in depth private buddy of Medvedchuk’s, and the godfather of his daughter Daria.

The head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, mentioned in a statement on Facebook late Tuesday that the SBU had carried out a “lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation” to seize Medvedchuk. In a photo revealed by the SBU, Medvedchuk is seen carrying a Ukrainian military uniform and seems matted and pale.

In his nightly tackle on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Medvedchuk had been captured, saying he had been discovered trying to disguise himself as a soldier. “If Medvedchuk chose a military uniform for himself, he falls under the rules of war,” Zelenskyy mentioned, providing to alternate him for Ukrainians in Russian captivity.

In 2014, the U.S. determined Medvedchuk used his “resources or influence to support or act on behalf of senior Russian government officials,” sanctioning him following Russia’s invasion of Crimea. In January this 12 months, the U.S. once more sanctioned Medvedchuk, together with different Kremlin-linked Ukrainian politicians, accusing them of involvement in a plot to arrange a collaborator authorities within the wake of an impending Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy oversaw a crackdown on Medvedchuk since he was elected president on a pro-Western platform in 2019. In February 2021, the president sanctioned Medvedchuk and ordered three Kremlin-linked TV channels which can be thought to have been owned by the oligarch off the air for allegedly selling anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Medvedchuk was then charged with treason in May 2021 and subsequently positioned beneath home arrest, with Ukraine accusing him of promoting army secrets and techniques to Moscow and exploiting Crimea’s pure sources beneath the Russian occupation. Medvedchuk denied the fees.

In March this 12 months, after the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy suspended Medvedchuk’s party, together with a number of others which have ties to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised Russia’s state-run TASS information company that he had seen the pictures of Medvedchuk launched by the Ukrainians, however that it was too early to say whether or not they have been genuine.