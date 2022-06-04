Ukraine announces deaths of EU, Australian foreign fighters

Ukraine on Saturday introduced the deaths of 4 international army volunteers who joined the struggle in opposition to the Russian invasion, three of whom had been from the EU.

“We wish to remember and honor our fallen brothers, who travelled to Ukraine to join the bravest of the brave and fight shoulder to shoulder with the defenders of Ukraine,” the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine mentioned in a statement.

The assertion mentioned that the volunteers got here from Australia, Germany, France and the Netherlands, and thanked them for his or her “ultimate sacrifice.” The assertion recognized the lads as Ronald Vogelaar, Michael O’Neill, Björn Benjamin Clavis and Wilfried Blériot however didn’t specify the time or circumstances of their deaths.

On Friday, Paris confirmed {that a} French citizen preventing in Ukraine had been killed in fight, in accordance with French media.

The legion was created within the early phases of the warfare as Ukraine sought to beef up its army forces with foreign volunteers prepared to hitch the struggle in opposition to the Russians.

On its website, the legion mentioned that residents from Denmark, Latvia, Poland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Canada, Israel and the U.Ok. had been amongst its ranks.