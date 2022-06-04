Ukraine announces deaths of four foreign military volunteers

Ukraine introduced Saturday the deaths of 4 international navy volunteers combating Russian forces, whose invasion has spurred a wave of solidarity overseas together with from skilled fight veterans.

The International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, an official volunteer brigade, introduced the lads from Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and France had died however didn’t specify when or below what circumstances.

“We lost our brothers in combat but their bravery, their memory and legacy will forever inspire us,” it stated in an announcement.

AFP journalists in Kharkiv final month had been current on the May 21 burial of the Dutch citizen named within the assertion, Ronald Vogelaar. Colleagues stated he had been killed a number of days earlier by artillery.

The Australian was reported killed in May and his dying was confirmed by a international affairs division spokesperson.

Tasmania’s Mercury newspaper recognized the person as Michael Charles O’Neill, 47. A tribute on Facebook stated he was “driving the wounded and injured from the frontline.”

Paris on Friday confirmed that a French volunteer fighter had been killed in fight in Ukraine, following reviews that the person died in artillery fireplace within the Kharkiv area.

The official assertion Saturday was accompanied by pictures of the lads displaying them clad in camouflage and carrying small arms.

The group says on its web site that residents from international locations together with Denmark, Israel, Poland, Latvia, Croatia the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada have joined their ranks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the formation of the power at first of the struggle and Kyiv shortly afterward stated it had obtained some 20,000 purposes.

The battle, now past its a hundredth day, can also be stated to have drawn in a major variety of volunteer fighters from ex-Soviet Georgia, which fought a short and disastrous struggle with Russia in 2008.

Russia claimed this week to have killed “hundreds” of international fighters in Ukraine since its invasion started on February 24 and stemmed the movement of newcomers.

