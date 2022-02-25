Ukraine army says fighting Russian forces outside capital

Ukraine’s military mentioned Friday it was combating invading Russian forces northwest of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western nation for a second day.

“Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv,” Kyiv’s military mentioned on its Facebook web page. Dymer is round 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Kyiv, whereas Ivankiv is round 60 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Developing