Asia
Ukraine asks citizens to leave Russia ‘immediately’
Ukraine on Wednesday urged its residents to go away Russia instantly, citing the specter of a Russian invasion that might complicate the availability of consular companies.
“Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately,” the ministry stated.
Developing