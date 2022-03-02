Ukraine asks Russian mothers to come forward and fetch captured troops

Ukraine on Wednesday invited the anxious moms of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come back and gather their sons, in an obvious try to embarrass Moscow.

“A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv,” the protection ministry mentioned in an announcement.

Per week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of Russian servicemen, and cellphone movies are circling on-line of bewildered and disarmed younger males in uniform.

Kyiv has sought to undermine Russian public assist for the invasion by opening a phone hotline for Russian dad and mom to search out out if their sons are among the many useless or captured.

The protection ministry has revealed phone numbers and an electronic mail deal with to offer details about captured Russians, and moms can be invited to Kyiv to gather their lacking sons.

“You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you,” the ministry assertion mentioned.

“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging war against mothers and their captured children.”

