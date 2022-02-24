Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Viewed from Paris, London and Washington, the occasions unfolding in Ukraine might seem to be a brand new Cold War taking form in Europe.

From the Baltic nations, it seems a lot worse.

To Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians — notably these sufficiently old to have lived below Soviet management — Russia’s belligerence towards Ukraine has some anxious that they may very well be the subsequent goal. The tensions have introduced again recollections of mass deportations and oppression.

“My grandparents were sent away to Siberia. My father was persecuted by the KGB. Now I live in a free democratic country, but it seems that nothing can be taken for granted,” mentioned Jaunius Kazlauskas, a 50-year-old trainer in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine despatched shockwaves by means of the Baltic nations on Thursday. Lithuania’s president declared a state of emergency and Latvia suspended the printed licenses of a number of Russian TV stations accused of spreading disinformation and propaganda.

All three Baltic nations have been seized and annexed by Stalin throughout World War II earlier than gaining independence once more with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, placing themselves below the army safety of the U.S. and its Western allies. Ukraine shouldn’t be a part of NATO.

Along with Poland, additionally a NATO member, the small Baltic nations have been among the many loudest advocates for highly effective sanctions towards Moscow and NATO reinforcements on the alliance’s japanese flank. Baltic authorities leaders in current weeks have shuttled to European capitals, warning that the West should make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay for attacking Ukraine, or else his tanks will maintain rolling towards different components of the previous Soviet empire.

“The battle for Ukraine is a battle for Europe. If Putin is not stopped there, he will go further,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis warned final week in a joint information convention with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Two days earlier than the assault, President Joe Biden introduced that some American forces deployed in Europe, together with 800 infantry troopers, F-35 fighters and Apache helicopters, could be moved to the three Baltic states, describing the step as purely defensive.

The information was met with enthusiasm within the Baltic capitals. While the NATO treaty commits all allies to defend any member that comes below assault, the Baltic nations say it’s crucial that NATO present resolve not simply in phrases however with boots on the bottom.

“Russia always measures the military might but also the will of countries to fight,” mentioned Janis Garisons, state secretary at Latvia’s Defense Ministry. “Once they see a weakness, they will exploit that weakness.”

While Putin hasn’t publicly expressed any ambition to reassert Russian management over the Baltic nations, many Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians fear he needs to regain affect throughout all former republics of the Soviet Union, the collapse of which he as soon as described as a tragedy for the Russian individuals.

In his speech earlier this week setting the stage for Russia’s army intervention, Putin mentioned Ukraine is “not only a neighboring nation for us. It is an inalienable a part of our personal historical past, tradition and religious house.”

Culturally and linguistically totally different, the Baltic nations don’t have the identical connection to Russian historical past and identification. However, they have been dominated by Moscow for many of the previous 200 years, first by the Russian Empire, then for nearly 50 years following World War II by the Soviet Union. All three nations have ethnic Russian minorities; in Latvia and Estonia, they make up about one-quarter of the inhabitants.

Though lots of them are nicely built-in, tensions flared in 2007 when a whole lot of ethnic Russians rioted towards authorities plans to relocate a Soviet struggle memorial in Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. Estonia suspected Russia of stoking the unrest and orchestrating cyberattacks that paralyzed authorities pc networks.

“When we hear Putin humiliating Ukraine, calling it an artificial state with no history, it reminds us of the same things that they have been repeating about all former Soviet republics for many years,” mentioned Nerijus Maliukevicius, a political analyst at Vilnius University. The Russian “state propaganda machine is now working on unprecedented levels of intensity, and the message is not just about Ukraine,” he added.

Lithuania borders each Kaliningrad, a Russian area the place the nation’s Baltic Sea fleet relies, and Belarus, the previous Soviet republic the place tens of hundreds of Russian troops have been deployed for joint workout routines. Belarus just lately introduced that the drills would proceed due to the tensions in japanese Ukraine.

“It seems they are not going to leave,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas mentioned earlier than Russia launched its assault on Ukraine. “But we must understand that numbers do not mean everything. There are technically very advanced troops on our side of the border. Their main task is deterrence — and defense, if necessary.”

The Baltic nations have expressed robust assist for Ukraine. Baltic leaders have traveled to Kyiv just lately to indicate their solidarity and have despatched each weapons and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Estonia, which celebrates its independence day on Thursday, is taking a robust stance within the battle, however not as a result of it fears for its safety, mentioned former President Kersti Kaljulaid, the primary girl to carry that workplace.

“We are doing it because we find it is our moral obligation,” she mentioned. “We very strongly feel that … every nation should have the right to decide their future.”

While the Baltics are direct neighbors of Russia, she mentioned different European nations must be equally anxious in regards to the disaster in Ukraine.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t think it concerns the Baltics more,” she mentioned. “If you look from Kyiv, it’s the same distance to Berlin as Tallinn.”

———

Ritter reported from Stockholm. Associated Press author Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this report.