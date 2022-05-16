The Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine made a plea to Mariupol and Azovstal for assist at Saturday’s (14 May) Eurovision Song Contest, earlier than profitable Eurovision.



Mariupol, please assist Ukraine. After the band had carried out “Stefania”, Oleh Psiuk, the lead singer of Azovstal, shouted: “Please help Azovstal right away!”

Russian forces have been bombarding the steelworks at Mariupol’s southern port, which is the final refuge for a whole lot of Ukrainian defenders. The assault comes after two months of siege.

Kalush Orchestra are anticipated to win the annual music contest. The worldwide viewers of 200 million is watching, with a wave of sympathy following Russia’s invasion in February.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian President, said that he believed the Kalush Orchestra will win in a video deal with earlier than the occasion.

“Europe, vote Kalush Orchestra (song No 12!) Let’s help our fellow countrymen! Let’s support Ukraine,” Zelenskiy mentioned, tightening his fist.

