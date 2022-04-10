Ukraine bans all imports from Russia, urges others to follow suit

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, certainly one of its key buying and selling companions earlier than the conflict with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and referred to as on different international locations to observe and impose harsher financial sanctions on Moscow.

“Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook web page on Saturday.

“From now on, no Russian Federation’s products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, trade of products and companies between the 2 neighboring international locations has been just about non-existent, however Saturday’s transfer makes the termination of imports a legislation.

“The enemy’s budget will not receive these funds, which will reduce its potential to finance the war,” Svyrydenko mentioned.

“Such a step of Ukraine can serve as an example for our Western partners and stimulate them to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including the implementation of the energy embargo and isolation of all Russian banks.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly referred to as on the West to boycott Russian oil and different exports and halt exports to Russia over its navy assault.

The West has imposed quite a few measures on Russia which have already remoted Moscow to a level by no means earlier than skilled by such a big financial system and on Saturday British Prime Premier Boris Johnson mentioned extra sanctions are to return.

