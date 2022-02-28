Ukraine belongs in EU, Commission chief von der Leyen says

Ukraine belongs within the European Union and the bloc desires the nation to affix, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen stated Sunday — a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal claims over the Eastern European nation.

“We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market,” von der Leyen informed Euronews in an interview after announcing plans for the Union to supply some €500 million in arms and different support to the Ukrainian navy because it battles Russia’s invasion.

“We have very close cooperation on the energy grid, for example. So many topics where we work very closely together and indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in,” the Commission president stated.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Twitter late Sunday evening that he spoke to von der Leyen on the telephone about “concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine’s membership in the #EU.”

Von der Leyen’s remarks are more likely to stir anger in Moscow, the place Putin has used what he claims is a historic oneness between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples as justification for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, in addition to complaints about Kyiv’s rising ties to the West.

Still, the choice so as to add new nations to the EU lies with established member nations, which don’t at all times agree with the Commission’s views and have blocked accession talks over bilateral conflicts with candidates. Ukraine continues to be not an official candidate for EU accession talks.

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian peace negotiators have agreed to meet near the Belarus border for talks because the preventing enters its fifth day.

Von der Leyen stated of peace talks: “Of course, it is important that the Ukrainian side agrees to the peace talks and that conditions are fine for the Ukrainian side. In general, it is always better to have peace talks than to have a fight. But the trust in President Putin is completely broken and eroded.”