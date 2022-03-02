Ukraine: Biden pledges Putin will ‘pay’ as Russia targets urban areas

UN to vote on decision demanding from Russia to finish warfare

The 193-member General Assembly scheduled a vote for Wednesday afternoon after listening to 120 speeches on a UN decision demanding a direct halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops.

As of late Tuesday, the decision had 94 co-sponsors, together with a number of surprises to UN diplomats — Afghanistan, the place the Taliban ousted the elected authorities final August, and Myanmar, the place the army overthrew the elected authorities led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Russia did have just a few supporters on the UN General Assembly’s emergency session, together with Cuba and North Korea. Some international locations took no place on the draft decision, comparable to Surinam and South Africa, which urged compromise and diplomacy to discover a lasting resolution to the disaster.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions usually are not legally binding, however they do have clout in reflecting worldwide opinion.