Ukraine calls on China to ‘condemn Russian barbarism’

Ukraine on Saturday referred to as on China to hitch the West in condemning “Russian barbarism,” after the US warned Beijing of penalties if it backed Moscow’s assault on the nation.

“China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilized countries’ coalition and condemn Russian barbarism,” presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

China has stayed out of the worldwide outcry in opposition to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, refusing to sentence President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

US President Joe Biden informed Chinese chief Xi Jinping in a name Friday that any backing for Russia in its struggle in Ukraine could be expensive.

The White House stated that Biden described to Xi “the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.”

It didn’t give Xi’s response.

Xi and Putin met final month on the Winter Olympics in Beijing, shortly earlier than Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

