Ukraine Calls On Russia To Pull Back Troops Along Borders Amid Tension

A reservist of the Ukrainian forces takes half in army workouts on the outskirts of Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine:

Kyiv on Sunday urged Moscow to tug again its troops from Ukraine’s border and proceed dialogue with the West whether it is “serious” about de-escalating tensions which have soared amid fears of a Russian invasion.

“If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Kyiv’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

The Kremlin has deployed over 100,000 troops and heavy armour alongside Ukraine’s borders, based on the West, which fears that the Kremlin will stage an incursion.

“Diplomacy is the only responsible way,” Kuleba mentioned.

Moscow has denied plans for an invasion and mentioned it doesn’t need battle however is looking for safety ensures from Washington and NATO to curb the eastwards enlargement of the alliance.

These embrace a assure that NATO is not going to admit new members, particularly Ukraine, and the United States is not going to set up new army bases in ex-Soviet international locations.

During a telephone dialog together with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday, Kuleba mentioned it was vital to remain “vigilant and firm” throughout negotiations with Moscow.

