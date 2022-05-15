Ukraine ‘can win’ war against Russia, says NATO chief

Ukraine can defeat Russia’s invasion, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated Sunday at a gathering in Berlin, urging the alliance to maintain sending navy support to Kyiv, AFP reported.

“Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland,” stated Stoltenberg, including that “we must continue to step up and sustain our… support to Ukraine.”

“Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. They failed to take Kyiv,” Stoltenberg advised reporters by video hyperlink. “They are pulling back from Kharkiv and their major offensive in Donbass has stalled.”

The NATO chief added that the alliance will have a look at offering safety ensures for Finland and Sweden through the interim interval from their utility for membership to accession.

“Finland and Sweden are concerned about the interim period… we will try to speed up that process,” the NATO secretary basic stated.

“We will look into ways to provide security assurances including by increasing NATO presence in the region.”

At the assembly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that NATO nations are prepared to offer navy support to Ukraine to assist it repel Russia’s invasion for so long as it wanted.

“We agree that we must not and will not let up in our national efforts, especially in terms of military support, for as long as Ukraine needs this support for the self-defense of its country,” Baerbock stated.

Stoltenberg additionally voiced confidence at resolving Turkey’s concerns on expected membership bids by Sweden and Finland.

“I am confident we’ll be able to find common ground, consensus on how to move on membership issues,” Stoltenberg advised reporters nearly at a NATO assembly in Berlin, including that he was in contact with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Turkey made it clear that its intention is not to block membership,” Stoltenberg advised reporters nearly after alliance international ministers met in Berlin.

He stated he was in contact with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after Ankara alleged that the Nordic nations have been house to “terrorists,” a reference to Kurdish separatists.

“I am confident we’ll be able to find common ground, consensus on how to move on membership issues,” Stoltenberg stated.

