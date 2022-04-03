World
ukraine: Can’t condone Russia, stand by Ukraine: General Bajwa – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan military chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday gave voice to “Pakistan’s serious concern” over the struggle in Ukraine, saying Russia may need respectable safety considerations however its aggression towards a smaller nation couldn’t be condoned.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was very unfortunate as thousands of people have been killed, millions made refugees and half of Ukraine destroyed,” he mentioned, taking a stand reverse to embattled PM Imran Khan’s steadfast refusal to do the West’s bidding and denounce Russia.
Gen Bajwa warned that the continuation of the battle wouldn’t serve the pursuits of any facet, least of all growing international locations bearing the socio-economic prices of a struggle that would nonetheless “simply get out of hand”.
On Ukraine not throwing in the towel more than a month after the fighting started, the general said the country’s military response had given hope to smaller countries that they could defend their territory with smaller but agile forces along with modernisation of equipment.
He said Pakistan had excellent “defence and financial ties with Ukraine” while relations with Russia, which PM Imran visited even as the war started, were “chilly” for a long time because of numerous reasons. He hastened to add that some positive developments in this regard had taken place recently.
Gen Bajwa said Pakistan had despatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Pakistan Air Force planes and would continue to do.
