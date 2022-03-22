Ukraine City “Razed To Ground”, 5 Killed, 19 Injured: Official

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of indiscriminately concentrating on residential areas (FILE)

Kyiv:

Five individuals have been killed and greater than a dozen wounded in Russian strikes on a war-scared city in jap Ukraine, an official in Kyiv mentioned Tuesday, almost one month into Moscow’s invasion.

“In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft, the city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured,” Ukraine’s ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, mentioned in a press release.

She mentioned the assault occurred late Monday.

Avdiivka within the east of Ukraine is adjoining to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who wrested management of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.

Ukraine has accused Russian troops of indiscriminately concentrating on medical amenities, residential areas, and bomb shelters since Moscow despatched troops over the borders of its pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

Russia denies purposefully concentrating on civilians and has as a substitute accused Ukrainian forces of utilizing civilians as human shields.

Denisova mentioned in a separate put up on the Telegram {that a} Russian tank within the Kharkiv area had focused a civilian-marked automobile and that three adults and a baby have been killed.

