Ukraine civilian death toll mounts to 331: UN rights office

The UN human rights workplace stated on Friday it had confirmed 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion started on February 24, including that the actual toll was doubtless a lot increased.

The toll, by means of to midnight on Thursday, rose from 249 in its earlier report from a day earlier. Among the 331 killed had been 19 kids, the UN rights workplace stated.

Most of the victims had been killed by explosive weapons resembling shelling from heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket methods and missile and air strikes, in accordance with the rights workplace, which has screens in Ukraine.

