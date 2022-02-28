Ukraine Civilians Can “Freely” Leave Kyiv: Russian Army

Kiev, Ukraine:

The Russian military mentioned Monday that Ukrainian civilians might “freely” go away the nation’s capital Kyiv and careworn it had air superiority over Ukraine as its invasion went into its fifth day.

“All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov mentioned in televised remarks.

“Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine,” he added, accusing Ukrainian troops of utilizing civilians as human shields.

