Ukraine’s army command mentioned Thursday that authorities forces had killed “around 50 Russian occupiers” whereas repulsing an assault on a city on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

AFP couldn’t instantly verify the demise toll.

“Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth,” the armed forces basic workers mentioned on Twitter.

Developing