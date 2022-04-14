Ukraine claims missile strikes on Russia’s ‘fuck yourself’ warship

The Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva missile cruiser, has been “seriously damaged,” Russian state media Interfax reported early on Thursday, with Ukraine claiming it had struck it with missiles.

The Moskva is identical ship a Ukrainian soldier memorably told to “go fuck yourself” throughout its assault on Snake Island at first of the Russian invasion.

“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser,” the Russian protection ministry claimed, including that each one crew aboard the warship, one of many Russian navy’s most important, had been evacuated. According to the Interfax report, Russia is investigating the reason for the fireplace.

But Maksym Marchenko, the pinnacle of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, which is positioned on the Black Sea, claimed on social media that Ukraine had taken out the Mosvka: “Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship,” Marchenko mentioned on Telegram. As but, Ukraine has not offered proof of its assault.