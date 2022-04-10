Ukraine Claims Russia Has “Completely Destroyed” Dnipro Airport

The airport within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Dnipro has been fully destroyed in recent Russian shelling, a neighborhood official mentioned Sunday.

“There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying,” the pinnacle of the town’s army administration, Valentin Reznichenko, mentioned on Telegram.

He added that authorities had been in search of to make clear details about victims.

Reznichenko mentioned assaults on the town, which lies on the banks of Dnieper River, intensified on Sunday.

The industrial metropolis of 1 million individuals has been focused by Russian forces because the Russian invasion however has thus far been spared main destruction.

The announcement got here as Ukraine, which rebuffed a Russian offensive on Kyiv, anticipates a renewed Kremlin assault on the east and south of the nation.

