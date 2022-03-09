Ukraine: Cohesion funding to support people fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Commission has adopted a proposal for Cohesion’s Action for Refugees in Europe (CARE) permitting member states and areas to offer emergency assist to individuals fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. CARE is introducing the required flexibility within the 2014-2020 Cohesion coverage guidelines to permit a swift reallocation of obtainable funding to such emergency assist. On high, the 2022 envelope of €10 billion of the Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe (‘REACT-EU’) funds can be used to handle these new calls for inside the general intention of post-pandemic restoration.

Cohesion and Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira (pictured) mentioned: “The EU stands in solidarity with Ukraine against the brutal invasion of the Russian Federation. Today’s proposals will make it easier and faster to mobilise cohesion funds to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine, as well as to support Member States and frontline regions welcoming them. In addition, the exceptional 100% co-financing rate applied in response to the pandemic will be extended by a year, I invite the European Parliament and the Council to swiftly consider this proposal so that member states and regions can make use of these new opportunities as quickly as possible.”

Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit mentioned: “With today’s proposal, the EU will ensure immediate support to those fleeing Ukraine. Member States will be able to use cohesion funding to support refugees in finding jobs, starting or continuing education, and accessing childcare. They can also receive support for counselling, training and psychological assistance. Funding from the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived will also be crucial to provide much-needed food and basic material assistance.”

The proposed amendments of the Common Provisions Regulation and the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived Regulation require now adoption by the European Parliament and the Council. More particulars on this press release and Q&A.

