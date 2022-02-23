Ukraine Coming Under “Massive” Cyberattack: Minister

Ukraine is dealing with mounting fears of a Russian invasion (File)

Kyiv:

Ukraine is coming below a “massive” cyberattack, a senior minister mentioned on Wednesday, with the primary web sites of the federal government and international ministry refusing to open.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykailo Fyodorov mentioned the assault started within the late afternoon and affected a number of banks in addition to official web sites, with out specifying its origin.

The official web site of Ukraine’s cupboard of ministers and the international ministry refused to open when AFP tried to entry it on Wednesday

But many of the principal information websites in Ukraine have been working, as effectively these of banks and the primary public establishments.

Fyodorov mentioned the functioning websites had managed to “switch traffic to a different provider to minimise the damage.”

The websites of a number of ministries and banks additionally went down for a number of hours final week, with officers suggesting the denial-of-service (DDoS) assault was of Russian origin.

Ukraine is dealing with mounting fears of a Russian invasion, which have intensified after the Kremlin recognised the independence of Ukraine’s two japanese separatist area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has additionally permitted the deployment of troops into east Ukraine, though he mentioned Tuesday that he has not but determined to order the transfer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)