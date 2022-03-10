Ukraine: Commission launches webpage for people fleeing the war in Ukraine

On 8 March, the Commission launched a webpage containing data for folks fleeing the conflict within the Ukraine. So far, the conflict in Ukraine has compelled over two million folks to flee their properties searching for security, safety and help. Many extra displaced persons are on the transfer each inside and outdoors the nation and are in want of shelter and primary details about their rights when coming to the EU. The web site accommodates details about crossing the border, rights on arrival and details about onward journey. The webpage is obtainable here in English and the Ukrainian language model shall be obtainable later as we speak (10 March).

Share this text: