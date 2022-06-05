Ukraine condemns Macron over ‘Russia should not be humiliated’ comment

Ukraine’s overseas minister Dmytro Kuleba has hit out at feedback made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who acknowledged on Saturday that Russia shouldn’t be humiliated over its invasion of Ukraine.

Macron insisted Putin had dedicated a “historic and fundamental error” however that it was essential to not put Russia to disgrace “so that the day the fighting stops, we can build a way out through diplomatic channels.”

Kuleba voiced his considerations over Macron’s stance on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, saying that “calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it. Because it is Russia that humiliates itself.

“We all higher concentrate on how one can put Russia instead. This will carry peace and save lives,” Kuleba concluded.

Macron has been aiming to keep up dialogue with Vladimir Putin for the reason that starting of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, and the French president mentioned he was “convinced that it is France’s role to be a mediating power” on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy additionally responded to Macron’s remark in his video deal with on Saturday saying that “the Russian army can stop burning churches [and] destroying cities. The Russian army can stop killing children, if one person in Moscow simply gives such an order.”

“And the fact that there is still no such order is obviously a humiliation for the whole world.”