Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary Truss

The Russia-Ukraine battle may final a “number of years” and the world must be ready for Moscow “to seek to use even worse weapons,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday.

“I fear this will be a long haul, this could be a number of years,” Truss advised Sky News.

“Russia have strong forces and we know the Ukrainians are brave, they are determined to stand up for their sovereignty and territorial integrity and they are determined to fight,” she mentioned.

The minister mentioned that intelligence confirmed that Ukrainian forces had been “continuing to resist Russian advances” and that there had not been “significant changes” in a single day.

But she warned Russian President Vladimir Putin may deploy extra lethal weapons.

“This could well be the beginning the end for Putin and I fear that he is determined to use the most unsavory means in this war.

“I fear this conflict could be very, very bloody. We do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons,” she added.

However, Putin “should be aware the International Criminal Court is already looking at what is happening in Ukraine and there will be serious consequences for him personally,” she advised Sky News.

Western allies on Saturday agreed on a brand new volley of monetary sanctions towards Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, together with the exclusion of quite a lot of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.

The allies additionally agreed to impose restrictive measures to stop the Russian central financial institution from “using international financial transactions to prop up the ruble,” a senior US official mentioned.

