Ukraine conflict: Half a million flee as fighting rages

More than half 1,000,000 folks have fled their properties to flee the conflict in Ukraine, the UN says, as heavy combating continues throughout the nation, Russia-Ukraine war.

Major cities – together with Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv – stay beneath assault from Russian forces.

A authorities official stated dozens of civilians have been killed in Kharkiv as shelling continued into the morning.

On the northern border with Belarus, Ukrainian and Russian officers are assembly for talks for the primary time.

Hopes for a breakthrough are slim – however Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated there was a “small chance to end the war”.

The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, stated tens of millions of civilians have been being pressured to huddle in makeshift bomb shelters resembling underground rail stations to flee explosions.

Since the invasion started on Thursday (24 February), her workplace has recorded 102 civilian deaths, together with seven youngsters – and greater than 300 injured.

“The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher,” she stated.

In the capital, Kyiv, the majority of Russian forces are about 30km (19 miles) exterior the north of town, slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance, in line with the UK Ministry of Defence.

But street-level combating continues in a number of elements of town. Despite the hazard, a two-day curfew has been lifted, with residents rising from underground shelters to purchase meals and collect provides.

Kasenya, who spent greater than 36 hours underground, advised the BBC she had managed to get house. “I can’t describe how I am feeling, I’m happy to stay alive and safe and just have the possibility to see my splendid and beautiful Kyiv,” she stated.

“Even underground, everyone is trying to help one another and help our army to be stronger and to spread the world about our situation here.”

To the north and north-east, Kharkiv and Chernihiv have been additionally shelled by Russian forces in a single day however stay in Ukraine’s management. Shells landed close to a buying centre in Kharkiv in the course of the day, whereas combating continued within the streets.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the inside minister, posted to Facebook: “”Kharkiv has simply come beneath large shelling from Grads [multiple rocket launchers]. Dozens have been killed and a whole bunch wounded!”

To the south, Russian forces try to take management of the important thing strategic port of Mariupol, close to Russia-annexed Crimea. Ukraine denied experiences that Zaporizhzhia, house to Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant, had fallen into Russia arms.

