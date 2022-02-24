Ukraine conflict set to make more Yemenis hungry, WFP warns

The UN’s World Food Program warned Thursday that the Russia-Ukraine battle will probably improve gasoline and meals costs in war-torn Yemen, pushing extra individuals into starvation as assist funding dwindles.

The announcement got here as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sending oil costs previous $100 per barrel.

European wheat costs additionally hit a report excessive on expectations of decrease provides as Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s greatest producers.

At the beginning of this yr, WFP was compelled to scale back meals rations for eight million individuals in Yemen, the place a seven-year-long civil struggle between the federal government and Houthi rebels has pushed the nation to the brink of famine.

“The escalation of conflict in Ukraine is likely to further increase fuel and food prices and especially grains in the import-dependent country,” stated a WFP assertion on Thursday.

“Food prices have more than doubled across much of Yemen over the past year, leaving more than half of the country in need of food assistance.

“Higher food prices will push more people into the vicious circle of hunger and dependence on humanitarian assistance.”

The WFP has repeatedly warned funds had been drying up regardless of Yemen going by way of what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

It wants about $800 million within the subsequent six months to offer full help to the 13 million individuals it has been serving to.

The shortfall is giving the UN organisation no alternative however to ring-fence cash for 5 million individuals in Yemen “on the brink of famine”, leaving the opposite eight million who’re struggling insufficient meals provides with solely half rations.

The prime donors to the WFP for its Yemen operations are the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Germany, the European Union, Sweden, Canada and Switzerland.

The UN final yr appealed for $3.85 billion to pay for urgently wanted assist, however simply $1.7 billion was forthcoming.

Hundreds of hundreds of individuals have been killed straight or not directly within the Yemen battle, whereas thousands and thousands have been displaced.

“We have no choice but to take food from the hungry to feed the starving and, unless we receive immediate funding, in a few weeks we risk not even being able to feed the starving,” the WFP assertion cited WFP Executive Director David Beasley as saying.

“This will be hell on earth,” he warned.

