Ukraine Could Become EU Member “In 15 Or 20 Years”: France Minister

Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for Ukraine’s fast entry in EU within the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Paris:

A bid by Ukraine to hitch the European Union couldn’t be finalised for “15 or 20 years,” France’s Europe minister stated Sunday, pouring chilly water on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes for a fast entry within the wake of Russia’s invasion of his nation.

“We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying,” Clement Beaune advised Radio J. “It’s probably in 15 or 20 years, it takes a long time.”

