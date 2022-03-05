Ukraine crisis: 5,245 Indian nationals airlifted from Romania till March 3

A complete of 5,245 Indian nationals have been airlifted from Romania to

India until March 3 amid Russia’s army operations in Ukraine,

knowledgeable the Government of India on Friday.

Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since we issued

our advisories. There are extra folks, nevertheless it’s reassuring to see

that these many individuals have left Ukraine, the Ministry of External

Affairs mentioned.

16 flights scheduled for the following 24 hours.. together with IAF’s

C-17 plane, the MEA added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a

assembly to debate the continued evacuation drive of Indian nationals

and the state of affairs in conflict-hit Ukraine.

The authorities has additionally deployed ‘special envoys’ to 4

neighbouring international locations bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee

the evacuation means of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri

is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister

Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya

Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport &

Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland.