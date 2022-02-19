Ukraine crisis: Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has stated he’s “convinced” Vladimir Putin has determined to invade Ukraine, together with an assault on the capital Kyiv, in his clearest warning but over the Russian president’s intentions.

After weeks of claiming the US wasn’t positive if Putin had made the ultimate choice to invade, the president stated that evaluation had modified, citing American intelligence.

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden stated. “We have reason to believe that.” He reiterated that the assault may happen within the “coming days.”

His warning got here as separatist leaders in japanese Ukraine ordered a full navy mobilisation on Saturday amid intensified violence within the war-torn area and fears within the West that Russia would possibly use the strife as a pretext for an invasion.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is because of converse on Saturday on the Munich Security Conference, the place she is predicted to warn Russia that it’ll face enormous monetary prices if it additional invades Ukraine, whereas underscoring that an invasion will solely draw European allies nearer to the United States.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin — which denies planning to invade Ukraine — introduced huge nuclear drills to flex its navy muscle, and Putin pledged to guard Russia’s nationwide pursuits in opposition to what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

Ukraine dominates Munich agenda

The White House on Friday accused Russia of being answerable for current cyberattacks concentrating on Ukraine’s defence ministry and main banks.

Kamala Harris on Friday declared “our greatest strength is our unity” as the US Vice President met with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the sidelines of the conference. The Baltic countries have requested the US increase its troop presence on the eastern edge of NATO.

In addition to her meeting with the Baltic leaders, the vice president on Friday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, briefed a bipartisan group of US lawmakers attending the conference about the rapidly changing situation, and consulted with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was also in Munich.

Harris was scheduled to meet after her speech on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Munich gathering has been used in recent years by both US and Russian leaders to deliver pivotal messages before an important audience.

Fifteen years ago, Putin used his own Munich appearance to deliver a broadside against NATO, accusing the alliance of putting “its frontline forces on our borders”. However, this year Russia is not officially represented.

Russia now wants guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion, rule out membership for Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Heightened tension in eastern Ukraine

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops posted around Ukraine’s borders, US and European officials warn that the long-simmering separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine could provide the spark for a broader attack.

On Friday a humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling, and pro-Russian rebels evacuated civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

As further indication that the Russians are preparing for a potential invasion, a US defence official said an estimated 40% to 50% of the ground forces deployed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border have moved into attack positions nearer the border.

The official also said the number of Russian ground units known as battalion tactical groups deployed in the border area had grown to as many as 125, up from 83 two weeks ago. Each battalion tactical group has 750 to 1,000 soldiers.

That shift has been under way for about a week, other officials have said, and does not necessarily mean Putin has decided to begin an invasion.

Earlier, a Ukrainian separatist leader called on residents to flee to Russia.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said in a statement that the Ukrainian army planned to “seize the Donbas by pressure” and that civilians needed to be evacuated.

He accused Ukrainian forces of having amassed “troops and deadly weapons” along the line of contact and claimed that the army is now “in fight formation and prepared”.

A Ukrainian authorities spokesperson stated that Ukraine had no intention to launch navy motion within the Donbas.