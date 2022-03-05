Ukraine crisis clouds outlook for Italy’s Brembo after Q4 margin drop

The emblem of Brembo is seen at its headquarters in Bergamo, Italy

(Reuters) – Italian premium brakes maker Brembo stated on Thursday core earnings and margins had been hit within the fourth quarter by increased manufacturing prices and the worldwide chip scarcity, whereas the disaster in Ukraine made it inconceivable to difficulty a forecast for the approaching months. Brembo Executive Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi informed Reuters the corporate had a optimistic begin in 2022, with a “robust” efficiency in January and February. But he stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was placing a “huge question mark” on the enterprise outlook.

“Should the current geopolitical crisis last for weeks or, worse, for months, that would be a huge problem,” he stated.

The firm, with operations in 15 international locations together with Russia, stated in a press release the direct impression of the Russia-Ukraine disaster on the group was restricted because it has no manufacturing websites within the space, but it surely was nonetheless carefully monitoring the impression on commodity provides and manufacturing prices. Brembo, which makes brakes for a number of Formula One and MotoGP groups in addition to premium carmakers equivalent to Tesla and Ferrari, stated earnings earlier than curiosity, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 121 million euros ($134.14 million) within the October-December interval, with its revenue margin falling to 16.4% from 18.7%.

Tiraboschi stated uncooked supplies costs and vitality and logistic prices had spiked specifically within the last a part of 2021, and that Brembo’s listed contracts had been providing safety solely with a three-to-six-month lag. “We’re in a pursuit situation and this weighed on our margins”, he stated.

Tiraboschi added that the high-end section of the automotive market, the place Brembo is concentrated, was additionally affected by a worldwide semiconductor scarcity within the fourth quarter, after it was spared within the earlier a part of the 12 months.

Brembo shares fell as a lot as 6.5% to their lowest worth since November 2020 after the discharge of its outcomes. By 1535 GMT they had been down 2.3%. Fourth-quarter gross sales rose 13.4% to 735.8 million euros, pushed by development throughout all markets.

($1 = 0.9020 euros)

(Reporting by Agnese Stracquadanio and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Paul Simao)

