Ukraine Crisis: EU Adds Russian President Putin To Its Sanctions List

The European Union has agreed to position Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on its checklist of sanctioned people following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell mentioned on Friday.

“Let me flag that the only leaders in the world that are sanctioned by the European Union are Assad from Syria, Lukashenko from Belarus and now Putin from Russia,” Borrell instructed a information convention after a gathering of EU overseas ministers to settle particulars of the bloc’s sanctions.

