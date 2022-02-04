Ukraine crisis explained: How did we get here? Will Russia invade?

Just six months in the past, Vladimir Putin opened a 7,000-word manifesto on the historic ties between Ukraine and Russia with the declare that Russians and Ukrainians have been “one people”, a part of “a single whole”.

But to the “common misfortune and tragedy” of each nations, Putin stated, in recent times “a wall has emerged” between Russia and Ukraine.

There are those that see Putin’s feedback as a part of the reason for the massing of tens of 1000’s of troops on its borders with Ukraine, a transfer that has prompted Western officers to concern more and more alarming warnings that Russia is gearing up for an invasion.

Defence Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Wednesday that Russia would take “necessary countermeasures” if the West “continues on its aggressive course,” however Moscow has denied that it’s planning to invade.

Russia considers Ukraine turning into extra built-in with NATO as a risk to its nationwide safety and has demanded that the navy alliance doesn’t broaden eastward to Ukraine or different former Soviet states. It has additionally demanded that NATO roll again its navy deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

And whereas it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s going to occur subsequent, analysts say Russia’s navy buildup is bigger this time, with fears starting from Putin escalating the warfare in jap Ukraine to launching a full-scale invasion.

What is occurring on the Ukraine/Russia border?

Russia has amassed greater than 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, US officers say, together with transferring troops to neighbouring Belarus for navy workouts.

This has included sending extra tools to separatists in jap Ukraine, based on the Ukrainian defence intelligence.

It stated Russia had this month despatched “7,000 tons of fuel, several tanks and self-propelled artillery systems, other weapons and ammunition, including artillery systems and mortars” to the separatist areas.

“It is a fundamentally different operation than anything we’ve seen before,” stated Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist on the RAND Corporation and former US State Department official.

“The Belarus case is illustrative. There has never been a quote-unquote snap exercise in Belarus before. You’ve never seen this kind of deployment for a non-scheduled exercise.”

Valery Gerasimov, head of the overall employees of the Russian Armed Forces, was quoted as saying that NATO was paying an excessive amount of consideration to Russia’s home motion of troops.

“The redeployment of units during combat training is a routine practice for the armed forces of any state,” he said.

Gerasimov added that reports Russia is planning to invade Ukraine are a “lie”.

Meanwhile, Western warnings have lately elevated in depth, with US officers stating in mid-January that Putin could invade Ukraine “at any point”.

They had stated following negotiations {that a} Russian effort was underway to create a pretext for its troops to invade Ukraine. The warnings came the same day that Ukrainian government websites were subject to a cyberattack that Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russia.

The UK foreign office warned on 22 January that the Russian government was looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

Charap characterised these reports as “flashing red warning signs” that Russian plans “extend beyond just, you know, flexing military muscle”.

Russia has denied Western allegations, calling them “disinformation” while emphasising that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) poses a threat.

Putin said in December that Russia was not putting missiles near US borders but that the US had its missiles on Russia’s “doorstep”.

How did we get here?

At the end of 2013, Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader Viktor Yanukovych cancelled plans to sign an agreement that would bring the country closer to the EU after Putin proposed a customs union with Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan instead.

Yanukovych’s move prompted protests and civil unrest in Kyiv, eventually resulting in his ousting.

Shortly after, Russia annexed Crimea in a move that was denounced as illegal by a UN General Assembly resolution. The largely Russian-speaking peninsula had been transferred to Ukraine in 1954 by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The Kremlin said they acted on a Crimea referendum in favour of rejoining Russia but Western countries, including the EU, said the referendum, which occurred after troops invaded, was “unlawful and illegitimate”.

Conflict later broke out between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatists who declared two regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, known as the Donbas, self-proclaimed republics.

While Russia and Ukraine signed agreements in Minsk in 2014 and 2015 aimed at bringing forth a ceasefire, the conflict has now killed more than 14,000 people.

Since that agreement, there have been repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement with the conflict transforming into a trench war.

There was hope of progress in 2019 as Russia and Ukraine swapped prisoners and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Euronews in 2020 that he thought there was a “high chance of ending the war” but clashes have continued.

In the spring of 2021, Russia began building up tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine in response to what it described as threats from NATO, a move that was widely condemned internationally. It later said that it withdrew those troops.

Yet officials have said that since at least November, Russia has been moving troops to the border.

“Today we consider the current build-up as the second stage of the first build-up,” said Oleg Ignatov, the International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Russia.

“There was some kind of logic in the previous build-up and, for example, that we can understand them as some kind of preparation for the current military activity.”

Could Ukraine defend itself against Russia?

A former Ukrainian defence official says that the country is more prepared this time around than they were in 2014, with their military capability changing “dramatically”.

“Every single battalion has combat experience,” said Andriy Zagorodnyuk, chairman of the Kyiv-based Centre for Defence Strategies and the former Ukrainian defence minister.

“Psychologically, the armed forces are much stronger because they’ve been living with the understanding that they’re in a war for eight years.”

He says Ukraine will soon have more than 260,000 active troops in addition to reserve forces and territorial defence.

It’s still a far cry away from the more than one million forces that Russia is estimated to have at its disposal.

But Zagorodnyuk says Putin would need some 400,000 troops on the Ukrainian border to launch a full-scale invasion of the country. He considers that possibility unlikely but said that an escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine is, in his view, highly probable.

“The problem which Russia is going to have is not actually advancing in the territory of Ukraine,” Zagorodnyuk says, but rather, what happens afterwards.

“Advancing is one thing, but keeping the territories is totally different and actually keeping it, that would be impossible.”

David Marples, a professor of Russian and East European History at the University of Alberta who has written a number of books on Ukraine, said that he didn’t think Putin would launch a full-scale invasion unless he had gone “utterly loopy”.

“That would carry no profit in any respect, simply huge losses on either side. It would succeed finally, however the prices can be far too excessive,” Marples said.

What are Putin’s possible motivations?

Analysts can only speculate as to whether Putin is using the troops to bring the West to the negotiating table or whether Russia is planning some form of military action — whether a small-scale invasion in eastern Ukraine or a full-scale invasion of the country.

Many experts cite Putin’s article on Ukraine’s historical ties to Russia as his most direct public statement on how he views Ukraine as part of “essentially the same historical and spiritual space”, a view echoed by many Russian officers.

Marples known as Russia’s calls for that NATO not broaden eastward “a procuring checklist”.

“If you put 100 things forward, you might get five. This is the way the Russian leadership operates…He creates a crisis and sees what happens,” Marples stated.

Sergey Radchenko, a professor on the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, stated he used to assume it will be irrational of Putin to invade Ukraine however that after spending a number of days in Moscow, he was beginning to assume it’s attainable.

“There is growing almost resignation here in Moscow as well, that a military option may be in the making,” Radchenko stated.

Former US intelligence officer on Russia Fiona Hill wrote in an essay in the NY Times this month that Putin was livid following a 2008 NATO summit that welcomed Ukraine and Georgia’s aspirations for membership within the alliance.

Hill says she had warned then-US President George W. Bush that Putin would view bringing Ukraine and Georgia nearer to NATO as “a provocative move”.

Multiple consultants say that whereas they don’t assume NATO is able to settle for Ukraine as a brand new member, Putin sees the geopolitical playing cards as lined up in opposition to him.

“There’s no love lost now between Zelenskyy and the government of Russia,” stated Marples, with Ukraine more and more near NATO

Zelenskyy simply this 12 months positioned Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has ties to Putin, beneath home arrest.

Ignatov on the International Crisis Group says one idea is that Putin understands that Ukraine is working more and more with NATO and that the military has modernised shortly. He additionally factors to Russia’s upcoming presidential election in 2024.

“The main event of his previous term from 2012 to 2018 was Crimea. It was like his main political achievement for the last 10 years,” Ignatov stated.

“What will be the main achievements of his current term?”

Radchenko says Putin could possibly be desirous about his future legacy.

“In foreign policy, he seems to think that he can still deliver a major legacy of returning Russia to the ranks of this great power that has its own sphere of influence. That is why I think he’s so determined not to allow Ukraine or Kazakhstan to slip out of the Russian orbit,” Radchenko stated.

