Ukraine crisis jeopardizes Middle East’s Black Sea wheat supply

Wheat importers face a menace to delivering politically delicate bread provides throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine closed off entry to the decrease priced Black Sea grain they depend upon.

The ensuing battle has halted transport from Ukraine’s ports, whereas monetary sanctions have put funds for purchases of Russian wheat unsure, merchants and bankers say, including one other to the chance for governments within the MENA area already scuffling with import prices, financial crises or battle.

“Everyone is looking for other markets as it’s becoming increasingly impossible to buy stocks from Ukraine or Russia,” a Middle Eastern commodities banker stated, citing disruption to transport, escalating sanctions and rising insurance coverage premiums.

“The market is not expecting Ukrainian and Russian exports to resume until the fighting ends,” one dealer stated.

Soaring world costs and attainable export restrictions make switching to different origins pricey, whereas choices for increasing native manufacturing within the MENA area are restricted by water shortage and rising enter prices.

While Gulf international locations are protected by fiscal surpluses, different MENA international locations, together with Egypt and Lebanon, “remain some of the most vulnerable globally, given the dependence on wheat imports and high household spending on food”, Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, stated.

Egypt, usually the world’s largest importer, purchased 80 % of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine final 12 months, merchants stated.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine its state grains purchaser has cancelled two tenders because of an absence of affords and excessive costs, whereas two cargoes are caught at Ukrainian ports.

Egyptian officers say wheat reserves and the upcoming native harvest are sufficient to offer subsidised bread for round 9 months. But they’re already anticipating to pay as much as a further $950 million within the present finances because of increased costs and will see an erosion of strategic reserves.

Egypt’s industrial bread market may very well be at better threat because of decrease shares, merchants stated. Prices of native wheat and flour have risen 23 % and 44 % respectively because the Russian invasion started, Ezzat Aziz of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce stated.

Algeria, one other main purchaser, says it has sufficient grain reserves to final till the top of the 12 months however is readmitting French wheat imports, suspended after a row over France’s colonial function within the North African nation.

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29 % of world wheat exports. But with their provides unsure, Chicago wheat futures rose to a 14-year excessive on Monday.

“Importers will have to pay on average 40 percent more for wheat than before the invasion,” a second dealer stated.

And whereas Algeria, Libya and oil producers within the Gulf could discover increased wheat import prices offset by rising hydrocarbon revenues, different governments don’t have any such cushion.

In Lebanon, which is struggling one of many worst financial crises in fashionable historical past, wheat reserves stood at only one month as Russia invaded Ukraine.

In Tunisia, decreased bread shares, rationing of flour in outlets and issues docking wheat imports have raised doubts about official claims that there’s sufficient provide to final till the summer time.

Meanwhile, Morocco is about to hike grain imports after its worst drought in many years.

In Syria, whose financial system has suffered from years of battle, a supply aware of the matter stated the federal government may lean on reserves however acknowledged that prices would enhance.

Poverty and humanitarian wants are deepening.

“There is local wheat, they will try to produce more but there is a problem of course. Some people won’t be able to eat, there will be hunger,” stated a Syria-based dealer.

And there are indicators some European international locations could restrict grain exports after Hungary on Friday introduced a right away export ban, whereas Bulgaria plans to purchase wheat for its reserves, which producers worry could herald such a transfer.

Romania has stated it sees no want to limit exports for now.

“The challenging part is countries like Egypt, Morocco or Lebanon who have the double whammy of Black Sea imports (ceasing), and higher prices,” Ahmed Morsy, senior analyst at U.S-based Eurasia Group, stated.

