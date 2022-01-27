Ukraine crisis: Russia sees ‘little ground for optimism’ in US reply

The US rejection of Russia’s predominant calls for to resolve the disaster over Ukraine left “little ground for optimism,” the Kremlin mentioned on Thursday, however added that dialogue was nonetheless potential.

It got here after the US and the Western alliance firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow’s predominant calls for on Wednesday, refusing to completely ban Ukraine from becoming a member of NATO and saying allied deployments of troops and army gear in Eastern Europe are nonnegotiable.

All eyes at the moment are on President Vladimir Putin, who will resolve how Russia will reply amid fears that Europe might once more be plunged into struggle.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that the response from the US — and the same one from NATO — left “little ground for optimism”.

But he added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans”.

‘No optimistic response to predominant subject’ — Lavrov

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned the US response contained some parts that might result in “the beginning of a severe discuss on secondary points,” but emphasized that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.”

The key demands from Moscow are that NATO do not expand and that the alliance refrain from deploying weapons that might threaten Russia.

Lavrov said top officials will submit their proposals to Putin, and Peskov stated that the Russian reaction would come soon.

Peskov added that Putin and US President Joe Biden will decide whether they need to have another conversation following two calls last month.

The US Secretary of State said Washington had made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered to Moscow on Wednesday.

Antony Blinken added that the US proposals offered Russia a “severe diplomatic path ahead”. These included safeguarding the suitable of countries to decide on their very own alliances.

In formal proposals issued in December, Russia demanded ensures that NATO halt its eastward enlargement, rule out membership for Ukraine and different former Soviet nations, and roll again its army deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Ukraine has ‘no objections’ to US stance

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned Kyiv had seen the US response earlier than it was delivered to Russia and had no objections. He tweeted it was “important that the US remains in close contact with Ukraine before and after all contacts with Russia”.

On a go to to Denmark, Kuleba emphasised his nation’s have to strengthen its defences.

“This crisis is a moment of truth, and this is why we speak about weapons,” he mentioned. “This is why we speak about economic sanctions. This is why we speak about the consolidated position of all of us, so that President Putin sees that there are no weak links in our defensive chain.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock mentioned throughout a parliamentary debate on Ukraine that her authorities is carefully coordinating its coverage with allies and contemplating a spread of choices that might embody the brand new Nord Stream 2 Russian gasoline pipeline to Germany.

Russia has launched a sequence of army drills involving motorized infantry and artillery models in southwestern Russia, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, dozens of warships within the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers in Belarus.

NATO mentioned it was bolstering its deterrence within the Baltic Sea area, and the US ordered 8,500 troops on increased alert for potential deployment to Europe.

Amid the tensions, hundreds of Ukrainians expressed their resolve to face as much as the Russian stress underneath the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist on Twitter and Facebook.