Ukraine Crisis: Russian Lawmakers Allow Putin To Use Force Abroad

Russia alleged there have been “heavy armoured vehicles” on the border of east Ukraine.

Moscow:

Russian parliament’s higher home on Tuesday voted to permit President Vladimir Putin to make use of the Russian military exterior the nation to help separatists in Ukraine.

A complete of 153 Russian senators backed the choice, with nobody voting towards or abstaining.

Despite Russia’s overseas ministry earlier saying they’re not planning to send troops to eastern Ukraine “for now,” Putin requested the Federation Council to approve the military’s use exterior the nation to again separatists who’ve been combating the Ukrainian military since 2014.

“Negotiations have stalled. The Ukrainian leadership has taken the path of violence and bloodshed,” Deputy Defence Minister Nikolay Pankov mentioned throughout a session of the Federation Council known as at Putin’s request.

“They have not left us a choice,” Pankov mentioned, addressing the chamber.

He alleged that there have been “heavy armoured vehicles” on the border of east Ukraine’s separatist-controlled areas generally known as the DNR and LNR.

Pankov additionally mentioned that NATO was “actively pumping Ukraine with modern weapons.”

“Russia will act for the protection of the sovereignty of other states and in order to prevent acts of aggression,” Pankov mentioned.

He cited Putin’s request: “In accordance with the treaty of friendship and cooperation with the DNR and LNR, I am submitting a proposal for the adoption by the Federation Council for the consent to use the armed forces of the Russian Federation outside Russia.”

On Monday, Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and signed agreements with them, opening the door for the presence of the Russian military in Ukraine’s insurgent territories.