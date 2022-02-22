Ukraine Crisis: UK To Impose Sanctions On 5 Russian Banks

“This is the first tranche, the first barrage, of what we are prepared to do,” stated Boris Johnson.

London:

Britain on Tuesday slapped sanctions on 5 Russian banks and three billionaires, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to as “the first barrage” of measures in response to the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine.

Addressing the UK parliament hours after Russia ordered troops into two Moscow-backed Ukrainian insurgent areas, Johnson described it as “a renewed invasion” of its western neighbour and “pretext for a full-scale offensive”.

“The UK and our allies will begin to impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared… to sanction Russian individuals and entities of strategic importance to the Kremlin,” he instructed MPs.

The British chief stated additional sanctions have been “at readiness to be deployed” if the Kremlin confirmed additional aggression in what he predicted can be “a protracted crisis”.

The 5 banks focused — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank — and three individuals sanctioned will see any UK belongings frozen

The people involved — Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg — shall be banned from travelling to Britain and all UK people and entities shall be banned from coping with them and the banks.

“We cannot tell what will happen in the days ahead,” Johnson added within the House of Commons, amid cross-party condemnation of Moscow’s actions.

“But… we should steel ourselves for a protracted crisis.”

The sanctions announcement got here after Johnson chaired an early morning assembly with safety chiefs, after which he vowed to hit Russia “very hard”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of the rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine and instructed the defence ministry to imagine “the function of peacekeeping” within the separatist-held areas.

Its overseas ministry on Tuesday insisted that “for now” it was not planning to ship troops to different components of jap Ukraine past the separatist areas.

However, Monday’s transfer ratcheted up weeks of tensions and Western diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the state of affairs, after an enormous build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border.

Britain’s relations with the Kremlin have been frosty for the reason that radiation poisoning loss of life of a former Russian spy in London in 2006, and the tried homicide of one other double agent within the southwestern metropolis of Salisbury in 2018.

Successive governments in London, nonetheless, have confronted sustained stress to behave towards illicit Russian cash circulating via town’s monetary markets for the reason that fall of the Soviet Union.

Johnson’s spokesman stated earlier Tuesday that Russia’s ambassador to London had been referred to as in for talks on Ukraine by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.