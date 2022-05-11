Ukraine cuts Russian gas flowing to Europe via key pipeline sections

Ukraine’s fuel grid operator says it’s slicing Russian fuel flowing to Europe by means of two key sections of its pipeline community from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” due to interference in its operations by occupying forces.

GTSOU mentioned the 2 sections it might shut down, that are at the moment within the arms of Russian troops, are dealing with a 3rd of Russian fuel flowing to Europe by means of the nation. “The interference of the occupying forces in technical processes and changes in the modes of operation of GTS facilities, including unauthorized gas offtakes from the gas transit flows, endangered the stability and safety of the entire Ukrainian gas transportation system,” the operator mentioned.

The Ukrainian operator mentioned it might briefly shift capability to a different entry level to make sure continued fuel flows to Europe. However, Russian fuel export monopoly Gazprom advised state-owned information company TASS it might be “impossible” based mostly on the Russian stream scheme.

“They are lying,” a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s vitality ministry mentioned.