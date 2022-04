Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol – Times of India

KYIV: Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday mentioned he had no details about the give up of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia ‘s defence ministry.“I don’t have information,” Motuzyanyk mentioned in a message in reply to a request for remark after Russia’s defence ministry mentioned 1,026 troopers in Ukraine ‘s thirty sixth Marine Brigade had surrendered within the besieged southern port metropolis.