World
Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol – Times of India
KYIV: Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday mentioned he had no details about the give up of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia‘s defence ministry.
“I don’t have information,” Motuzyanyk mentioned in a message in reply to a request for remark after Russia’s defence ministry mentioned 1,026 troopers in Ukraine‘s thirty sixth Marine Brigade had surrendered within the besieged southern port metropolis.
“I don’t have information,” Motuzyanyk mentioned in a message in reply to a request for remark after Russia’s defence ministry mentioned 1,026 troopers in Ukraine‘s thirty sixth Marine Brigade had surrendered within the besieged southern port metropolis.