World

Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
29 Less than a minute


KYIV: Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday mentioned he had no details about the give up of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia‘s defence ministry.
“I don’t have information,” Motuzyanyk mentioned in a message in reply to a request for remark after Russia’s defence ministry mentioned 1,026 troopers in Ukraine‘s thirty sixth Marine Brigade had surrendered within the besieged southern port metropolis.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
29 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button