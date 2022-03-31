Ukraine demand for security guarantees ‘unrealistic and unenforceable’

Ukraine has stated it could settle for impartial nation standing if the West offers binding safety ensures, abandoning its quest to affix NATO.

President Zelenskyy has acknowledged that his nation can not be a part of the navy alliance, saying “that’s the truth we much recognise”.

Ukrainian negotiators stated at this week’s peace talks in Istanbul that Kyiv may settle for neutrality if there was a global settlement with western nations such because the US, France and the UK offering binding safety ensures.

Samuel Ramani, affiliate fellow on the Royal United Services Institute, instructed Euronews he discovered the concept “wholly unrealistic”.

The position of safety guarantor, he stated, could be akin to NATO’s Article 5, which might contain risking going to struggle with Russia to defend Ukraine, one thing no state is ready to do now.

“This whole security guarantor concept is quite murky and it’s probably unenforceable,” he argued.

