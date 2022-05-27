Ukraine demands Germany cut or halt Nord Stream 1 gas flows

Ukraine’s state gasoline firm and gasoline infrastructure operator have issued a requirement to the German authorities to both halt or severely curtail gasoline flows by means of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the pinnacle of the gasoline system operator mentioned on Friday.

“With Naftogaz we sent an appeal to the German economy ministry and the German regulator… on the suspension of Nord Stream 1,” the pinnacle of Ukraine’s gasoline system operator Serhiy Makogon instructed nationwide tv.

Ukraine is keen and capable of present an alternate transport path to the pipeline, which runs beneath the Baltic, he mentioned.

Germany has already halted Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas project, which was designed to double gasoline shipments into Germany, as punishment for Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine. The $11 billion venture completed development late final yr however has by no means began.

Diverting shipments from the prevailing Nord Stream 1 pipeline is perhaps a tricky promote for Germany and the remainder of Europe, analysts say.

The demand argues that the operation of the pipeline is allowed beneath German legislation on the premise that it contributes to the strengthening of the safety of gasoline provides to Europe, however that Russia had violated these rules.

“We see that Russia violates these principles: creating an artificial gas deficit last year; unilaterally insisting on payment in rubles; suspending gas supplies to Poland, Finland and Bulgaria” in addition to invading Ukraine, Makogon mentioned.

