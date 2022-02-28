Ukraine demands immediate cease-fire as talks with Russia begin

High-stakes talks between Russia and Ukraine started Monday, shortly after the Ukrainian president’s workplace stated the invaded nation’s purpose for the discussions was a direct cease-fire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The Kremlin stated it might not announce its official place forward of the talks with a Ukrainian delegation as Moscow’s assault entered a fifth day.

“I suggest we wait for the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised reporters. “I would not declare any negotiating positions.”

Moscow additionally doubled down on its logic for sending its troops into Ukraine, saying Western arms provides to Kyiv confirmed that Russia was proper to attempt to demilitarize its neighbor, Reuters reported.

Peskov accused the EU of hostile habits towards Russia and stated the arming of Ukraine was an “extremely dangerous and destabilizing factor.”

The spokesman advised reporters, with out offering proof, that many Ukrainians have been getting used as human shields in what he referred to as against the law by Ukrainian nationalists.

The Kremlin wouldn’t say what Russian President Vladimir Putin was on the lookout for within the peace talks. AP

The close to southern finish of a giant deployment of Russian floor forces in a convoy northeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. AP

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border for the primary talks since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops Wednesday to invade Ukraine.

Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who traveled to Belarus for the talks, stated Russian officers “definitely have an interest in reaching some agreements as soon as possible.”

The Russian chief had vowed to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine when he launched his offensive, accusing Kyiv of orchestrating an alleged “genocide” of Russian audio system in jap Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated he was skeptical about the opportunity of a breakthrough throughout the high-stakes talks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin declined to remark Monday on the progress of Russia’s so-called “special military operation,” referring inquiries to the army, according to CNN.

“I don’t think this is the time to sum up the results of the [military] operation, we need to wait for completion of the operation,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov advised journalists.

Rumyantsev-Paskevich Residence in Gomel, Belarus is the venue of the talks between Ukraine and Russia. by way of REUTERS

The Russian army has acknowledged casualties however has not supplied precise numbers.

The newest toll for civilian deaths in Ukraine stands at 102, with 304 folks injured, however the true determine is feared to be “considerably higher,” the UN’s human rights chief Michelle Bachelet stated Monday.

The useless embrace seven children, she stated, including: “Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes.”

The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky speaks with journalists earlier than talks with the Ukrainian delegation. EPA

Police officers test folks from a suspicious automobile they stopped, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS

Bachelet additionally stated 422,000 folks have fled Ukraine, whereas different civilians nonetheless within the nation are “forced to huddle in different forms of bomb shelters, such as underground stations, to escape explosions,” CNN reported.

In one other improvement, Zelensky on Monday requested the European Union to “urgently admit Ukraine” to the bloc.

“We appeal to the European Union to urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure,” the president stated in his newest video message.

A lady and her kids lie on the ground within the improvised bomb shelter in a sports activities heart, which might accommodate as much as 2000 folks, in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP

People sit and lie on the ground within the improvised bomb shelter in a sports activities heart in Mariupol. AP

“We are grateful to partners for standing with us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible,” he stated.

With Post wires