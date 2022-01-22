Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension

Demonstrators shaped a human chain in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Saturday for the annual Unity Day, which marks the anniversary of the nation’s unification.

About 200 individuals held the 30-meter-long (100 ft) Ukrainian flag, gathering on either side of the Dnieper River to indicate the union of Ukraine’s east and west.

On January 22, 1919, the territories of the jap Ukrainian People’s Republic and the western Ukrainian People’s Republic signed the Unification Act.

The rally was additionally a present of solidarity amid the current escalation of tensions with Russia.

The focus of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops close to Ukraine has fueled Western fears that Moscow is poised to assault its neighbor.

Moscow has repeatedly denied having plans to launch an offensive.