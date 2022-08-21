Ukraine denies killing Putin ally Dugin’s daughter: ‘Not a criminal state’

The Ukrainian authorities has denied any involvement within the Saturday evening bombing that killed the daughter of a serious Vladimir Putin ally.

Daria Dugina, 29, was killed in a automotive bombing on the outskirts of Moscow. She was the daughter Alexander Dugin, a person who has been described as an “ideologue” and Putin’s main propagandist. While unconfirmed at the moment, it has been suspected that the bomb was meant for Dugin, because it focused his automotive.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ukrainian officers have denied any involvement with Dugina’s loss of life, in line with Pravda. As a part of his function as a serious propagandist for Putin over the previous decade, Dugin can also be thought-about one of many main architects of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state, which the Russian Federation is,” Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, mentioned throughout a telethon on Ukraine’s United News. “And even more so, we are not a terrorist state.”

Podolyak additional claimed that Russia is trying to escalate tensions with Ukraine to justify an even bigger, extra express navy rollout. He additionally claimed that the bombing might be associated to conflicts between teams in Russia with differing political and ideological stances, Ukrinform reported.

Like her father, Dugina additionally labored as a propagandist for the Russian authorities and, in line with Ukrinform, maintained a Telegram account that she used to voice help for the invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday evening, Dugina had reportedly been attending a competition along with her father and had been utilizing his automotive when the bomb detonated.

“Dugin is on the U.S. sanctions list against persons guilty of aggression against Ukraine. Dugin is the founder of the ideological movement ‘Neo-Eurasianism’ and his political activity is aimed at creating a Eurasian superpower through the integration of Russia with the former Soviet republics into the new Eurasian Union,” a report on the incident from Pravda defined. “Dugin is considered an ideologue of ‘racism, called for the murder of Ukrainians. The international press calls Dugin ‘Putin’s Rasputin’ or ‘Putin’s brain,’ who helped shape Putin’s view of Russia. Dugin was also the editor-in-chief of the propaganda Russian TV channel Tsargrad TV.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee department in Moscow mentioned that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with Dugina’s loss of life being thought-about homicide and forensic proof being thought-about. Despite the ignorance, some Russian media figures, like Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief at RT, have called for retaliatory strikes in opposition to “decision-making centers” in Ukraine.

Newsweek reached out to Russian officers for remark.