Ukraine denounces border post shelling claim as ‘fake news’ by Moscow

Ukraine dismissed a Russian declare that its forces had shelled a border put up on Monday, denouncing it as “fake news” designed to inflame tensions.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had earlier alleged {that a} projectile fired from Ukraine had destroyed a border facility utilized by its guards.

Video launched by the FSB confirmed a small, apparently one-room shed with its roof and partitions caved in and a Russian flag leaning in opposition to strewn particles.

The declare elevated issues that Moscow is in search of a pretext to justify its navy build-up on the border of Ukraine, which US intelligence says is an invasion power.

But Ukraine’s spokesman for its joint navy operation in opposition to Russian-backed separatists in jap Ukraine was unimpressed by the Russian allegation.

“They conduct different provocations and produce fake news every day, even a couple of times per day,” Pavlo Kovalchuk informed reporters in Kramatorsk.

“We couldn’t stop them producing this fake news, but we always emphasize that we do not shoot at civilian infrastructure,” he stated. “We don’t use artillery to shoot back at occupation forces,” he added, referring to the Moscow-backed rebels holding components of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas.

Washington has repeatedly warned that Moscow is attempting to justify a deliberate invasion by planting faux tales of Ukrainian aggression.

Russian-backed leaders within the insurgent enclaves in Donetsk and Lugansk have ordered a normal mobilization and the evacuation of civilians, whereas shelling has intensified.

The FSB assertion was launched simply as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was to chair an unscheduled assembly of his nationwide safety council.

“On February 21, at 9:50 am (0650 GMT), an unidentified projectile fired from Ukraine completely destroyed a border facility used by the FSB border guard service in the Rostov region, around 150 meters (490 feet) from the Russian-Ukrainian border,” it stated.

The assertion added that nobody had been injured within the incident and that Russian navy engineers had arrived on the scene.

Ukraine has been combating separatists since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula after avenue protests in Kyiv overthrew a pro-Moscow president.

More than 14,000 individuals have already died within the combating.

Kyiv’s Western allies have warned in latest weeks of an escalation within the battle with Russia massing greater than 150,000 troops round Ukraine.

The southern Rostov area, the place the FSB stated the shelling came about, declared a state of emergency final week over an anticipated inflow of civilians from the rebel-controlled territories.

