Ukraine detains 2200 conscript-age men

Ukraine’s border guard company says about 2200 Ukrainian males of preventing age have been detained thus far whereas attempting to depart the nation in violation of martial regulation.

The company mentioned on Sunday that a few of them have used cast paperwork and others tried to bribe border guards to get in another country.

It mentioned some have been discovered lifeless whereas attempting to cross the Carpathian mountains in antagonistic climate, with out specifying the quantity.

Under martial regulation, Ukrainian males between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the nation in order that they are often known as as much as battle.