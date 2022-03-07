Ukraine: EU boosts assistance with emergency logistical hubs and rescEU aid

The Commission continues to work in any respect ranges to channel humanitarian and civil safety help to Ukraine and neighbouring international locations. As wants develop exponentially, additional help will probably be deployed in Ukraine through the rescEU medical stockpiles based mostly in Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands. The rescEU help consists of ventilators, infusion pumps, affected person displays, masks and robes, ultrasound gadgets and oxygen concentrators. Furthermore, as introduced by President von der Leyen, the European Commission has established civil safety logistical hubs in Poland, with others being arrange in Romania and Slovakia, to distribute required help to Ukraine as fast as attainable. These hubs will assist channel the help being delivered from 27 European international locations through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

The EU additionally continues to help neighbouring international locations which have already obtained over a million displaced individuals from Ukraine. Greece, Austria and Germany have provided masks, disinfectants and bedding, tents, clothes to Slovakia. Also, groups of EU civil safety specialists are on their solution to Moldova and Poland to help the authorities. Assistance from the Netherlands, France and Greece was delivered to Moldova on 3 March through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, whereas Swedish, Danish, Finish and Croatian help is on the way in which.

Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič (pictured) visited Poland on 2 March and Moldova on 3 March to evaluate the scenario. Commissioner Lenarčič mentioned: “This illegal and unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine is amounting to a humanitarian catastrophe not seen in decades in Europe. Over a million people have already fled to the neighbouring countries receiving unprecedented support. However, considerably more people are still in need of protection inside Ukraine. Humanitarian corridors that ensure the free and safe movement of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid are among the key prerequisites for addressing the needs of the population in Ukraine, which is the greatest casualty of this war. It is imperative that civilians are protected and humanitarian workers can do their jobs in safety and without impediments, as obliged by international humanitarian law.”

